Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

PRU opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

