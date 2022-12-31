Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 131,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

