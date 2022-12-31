Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $323,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

