Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.