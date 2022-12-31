Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.62 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

