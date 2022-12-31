Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,076 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

