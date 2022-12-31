Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $575.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

