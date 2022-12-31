Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 855.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $700.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

