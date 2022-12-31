Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

PM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

