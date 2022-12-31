Bank of New Hampshire Has $41,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

