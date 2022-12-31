Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.10 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

