Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,106,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,311,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

