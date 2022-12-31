Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 514.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

