Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 193.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

