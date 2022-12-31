Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

