Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,930,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $721.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $740.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.