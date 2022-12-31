RB Capital Management LLC Invests $315,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

