Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

