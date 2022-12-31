Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,297 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

