RB Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

