Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $307.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

