RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 11,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

