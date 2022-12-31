Bank of New Hampshire Sells 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chubb were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $220.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.71 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $223.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.