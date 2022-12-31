Bank of New Hampshire Has $80,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 740,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

