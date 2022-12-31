Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $366.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

