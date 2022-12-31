Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $4,549,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.