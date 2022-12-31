Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

