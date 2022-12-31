Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $99.46 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

