Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.