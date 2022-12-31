Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBK opened at $200.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.