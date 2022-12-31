Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,457 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA opened at $228.49 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.79.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

