Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,148 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $237.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $233.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $353.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

