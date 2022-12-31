iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

