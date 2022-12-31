Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 139.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $512.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

