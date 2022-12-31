Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About American International Group



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

