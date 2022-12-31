Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,259 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

