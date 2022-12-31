Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,441 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.