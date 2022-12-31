Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,507 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,507 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,895,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,626,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

