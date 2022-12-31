Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

