Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

