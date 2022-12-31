Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

TD stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

