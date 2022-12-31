OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day moving average is $500.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

