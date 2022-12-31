FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.26 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

