FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 829 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

