Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

