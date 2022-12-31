First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.