First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
