Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.