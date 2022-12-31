Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

