Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 844 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 156.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

