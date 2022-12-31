Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

